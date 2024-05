A fire erupted in Ein Naqquba near Abu Ghosh on Saturday, according to reports on Israeli media.

A total of 30 firefighting teams from the Jerusalem Fire fepartment are operating in the area. According to reports, due to the topography and wind, the fire is quickly spreading, which firefighters combating the fire to protect nearby houses. Eight Fire Department planes were also called to the area.

Police evacuated the Ein Hemed park area from hikers.