'Focused solely on the performance': Israeli Eurovision delegation moves to different room

The Israeli Eurovision delegation was asked by the EBU to move to a different room at the delegation's compound in Malmo, Sweden, Kan News reported on Saturday.
According to a post from KAN on X, formerly Twitter, Eden Golan and the other delegation members are "all focused solely on the performance tonight [and] are making every effort for it to be professional and represent Israel in the most dignified and appropriate manner."
אירווזיון 2024 | כאן, תאגיד השידור הישראלי: בעקבות בקשת ה-EBU עברה המשלחת הישראלית לחדר אחר במתחם המשלחות. עדן גולן, נציגת ישראל, ואיתה חברי המשלחת כולם, ממוקדים אך ורק בהופעה הערב ועושים כל מאמץ כדי שזו תהיה מקצועית ותייצג את ישראל באופן המכובד והראוי ביותר