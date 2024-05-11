Jerusalem Post
Wife of hostage: 'These past two weeks, Netanyahu torpedoed the deals'

By MAARIV
Updated: MAY 11, 2024 18:54

Ayelet Metzger, the wife of the hostage Yoram Metzger, stated, "Today marks the 218th day our loved ones are held hostage in the hell of Gaza. We gather here today to cry out to all of Israel: the Israeli government abandoned the hostages and left them to die in Hamas captivity!

"As long as Netanyahu remains in power, the captives will not return. Today, it's clear that only a different government can bring them home!"

Mezgar further stated, "In the past two weeks, the Prime Minister has engaged in a fraudulent charade of negotiations to rescue the hostages. Because of Netanyahu, there is no deal, and the hostages do not return! He is sacrificing our families for political considerations!

"The incursion into Rafah and the expansion of operations there not only distances negotiations but also endangers our families! As long as Netanyahu remains in power, the captives will not return because Netanyahu does not want them home!"

