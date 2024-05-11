Jerusalem Post
'Bloodthirsty ethnic cleansing': Ofer Cassif slams gov't at Negev demonstration against bulldozing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

MK Ofer Cassif participated in a demonstration with residents of unrecognized villages in the Negev following the demolition of 47 houses in the area, according to a Saturday post made to the MK's X, formerly Twitter, account.

In the same statement, Cassif criticized the government, saying that it "conducts bloodthirsty ethnic cleansing on Israel's borders, in Gaza, in the West Bank, and occupied East Jerusalem, is the one breaking the law - not the residents."

"We will not give up to the racists until we defeat them once and for all!"

