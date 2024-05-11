Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Eurovision begins, voting opens in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 11, 2024 22:09

The Eurovision Song Contest began at 10 pm Israel time, allowing voting to open from within Israel. 

Countries not participating in the grand final had already been able to vote.

Israel’s national X account encouraged those voting #6 for Israel’s contestant, Eden Golan, to share a screenshot of their voting.

Earlier today, Israeli actress Gal Gadot spoke with Golan, where she wished her luck.

Those wishing to vote can do so here: https://t.co/qqpCS4V8wk

Families of Gaza hostages block Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:16 PM
Pro-Israel vandals spray paint NYC home of Columbia protester
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:14 PM
Israel Air Force to train over Jerusalem ahead of Remembrance Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:26 PM
Israel claims to prevent Hamas from establishing military hold in Gaza
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:12 PM
Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:01 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 08:16 PM
Following alarms in northern Israel, UAV falls in Beit Hillel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 07:43 PM
MK Ofer Cassif attends protests in the Negev, criticizes government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 07:21 PM
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announces parliament elections mid July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:54 PM
Wife of hostage speaks against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
By MAARIV
05/11/2024 06:52 PM
Egypt refuses to work with Israel on aid entry from Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:32 PM
Norwegian score presenter quits in protest of Israeli participation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:27 PM
EBU moves Israeli Eurovision delegation to different room
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 05:29 PM
Death toll from floods in Brazil's south climbs to 136
By REUTERS
05/11/2024 04:18 PM
Fire erupts near Jerusalem, hikers evacuated from the area
By WALLA!
05/11/2024 04:12 PM