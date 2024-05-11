Eden Golan triumphantly takes the stage as the song "I Love It" plays

After Israel's Eurovision contestant, Eden Golan, triumphantly walked the stage holding an Israeli flag in the opening of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Malmo, Sweden on Saturday, the organizers played the pop tune "I Love It" by Icona Pop, which features the chorus, "I don't care/I love it."

Golan has faced down the haters throughout the Eurovision competition, which began on Tuesday, enduring boos and derisive shouts as she performed in the second semi-finals on Thursday night and at dress rehearsals. As she entered, cheers and applause drowned out the boos.

All 26 acts performing in the Grand Final got a moment to walk the stage holding the flag of the country they were representing. Tali Golergant, an Israeli performing for Luxembourg, also walked the stage to cheers.

Golan received a meaningful call from Gal Gadot, who told her in a Saturday FaceTime call to concentrate on her performance and to tune out those who want to discourage or rattle her.