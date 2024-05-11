Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Eden Golan triumphantly takes the stage as the song "I Love It" plays

By HANNAH BROWN

After Israel's Eurovision contestant, Eden Golan, triumphantly walked the stage holding an Israeli flag in the opening of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Malmo, Sweden on Saturday, the organizers played the pop tune "I Love It" by Icona Pop, which features the chorus, "I don't care/I love it."

Golan has faced down the haters throughout the Eurovision competition, which began on Tuesday, enduring boos and derisive shouts as she performed in the second semi-finals on Thursday night and at dress rehearsals. As she entered, cheers and applause drowned out the boos. 

All 26 acts performing in the Grand Final got a moment to walk the stage holding the flag of the country they were representing. Tali Golergant, an Israeli performing for Luxembourg, also walked the stage to cheers. 

Golan received a meaningful call from Gal Gadot, who told her in a Saturday FaceTime call to concentrate on her performance and to tune out those who want to discourage or rattle her. 

Families of Gaza hostages block Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:16 PM
Pro-Israel vandals spray paint NYC home of Columbia protester
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:14 PM
Eurovision begins, voting opens in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:04 PM
Israel Air Force to train over Jerusalem ahead of Remembrance Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:26 PM
Israel claims to prevent Hamas from establishing military hold in Gaza
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:12 PM
Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:01 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 08:16 PM
Following alarms in northern Israel, UAV falls in Beit Hillel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 07:43 PM
MK Ofer Cassif attends protests in the Negev, criticizes government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 07:21 PM
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announces parliament elections mid July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:54 PM
Wife of hostage speaks against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
By MAARIV
05/11/2024 06:52 PM
Egypt refuses to work with Israel on aid entry from Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:32 PM
Norwegian score presenter quits in protest of Israeli participation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:27 PM
EBU moves Israeli Eurovision delegation to different room
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 05:29 PM
Death toll from floods in Brazil's south climbs to 136
By REUTERS
05/11/2024 04:18 PM