Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Eurovision pro-Palestinian protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested on Saturday night at a pro-Palestinian protest outside of the Eurovision arena by the local police in Malmo, Sweden, Y-Net reported on Saturday night.

Footage shared on X showed Thunberg wrapped in a keffiyeh scarf being carried out of the event by the police.

Greta Nürnberger just got herself arrested in Malmö and kicked out of the Eurovision vicinity pic.twitter.com/hlsjp4jlzO — Nazi Hunters (@HuntersOfNazis) May 11, 2024

The pro-Palestinian protest was broken up by the police. A woman reportedly spat at a police officer while chanting, "Bibi and Biden are murderers!"