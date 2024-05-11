Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Eurovision pro-Palestinian protest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 11, 2024 23:59

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested on Saturday night at a pro-Palestinian protest outside of the Eurovision arena by the local police in Malmo, Sweden, Y-Net reported on Saturday night. 

Footage shared on X showed Thunberg wrapped in a keffiyeh scarf being carried out of the event by the police.

The pro-Palestinian protest was broken up by the police. A woman reportedly spat at a police officer while chanting, "Bibi and Biden are murderers!" 

Eden Golan triumphantly takes the stage as the song "I Love It" plays
By HANNAH BROWN
05/11/2024 10:35 PM
Families of Gaza hostages block Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:16 PM
Pro-Israel vandals spray paint NYC home of Columbia protester
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:14 PM
Eurovision begins, voting opens in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:04 PM
Israel Air Force to train over Jerusalem ahead of Remembrance Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:26 PM
Israel claims to prevent Hamas from establishing military hold in Gaza
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:12 PM
Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 09:01 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 08:16 PM
Following alarms in northern Israel, UAV falls in Beit Hillel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 07:43 PM
MK Ofer Cassif attends protests in the Negev, criticizes government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 07:21 PM
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announces parliament elections mid July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:54 PM
Wife of hostage speaks against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
By MAARIV
05/11/2024 06:52 PM
Egypt refuses to work with Israel on aid entry from Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:32 PM
Norwegian score presenter quits in protest of Israeli participation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 06:27 PM
EBU moves Israeli Eurovision delegation to different room
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 05:29 PM