Following sirens on Saturday night in the southern city of Ashkelon, one rocket was reported to have fallen in the city along with the fall of a rocket interceptor, Israeli media said on Saturday night, citing the municipality of Ashkelon.

The rocket hit an apartment and caused heavy damage. Three people have been reported as lightly wounded and have been sent to the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for treatment.

This is a developing story.