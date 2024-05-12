Uncrewed aerial system launched from Yemen's Houthi area, no injuries reported, CENTCOM says

An uncrewed aerial system was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden on Friday, with no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.
CENTCOM later said it had destroyed three aerial systems launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea.
May 11 CENTCOM UpdateTAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 8:45 p.m.(Sanaa time) on May 10, Iranian-backed Houthis launched an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) over the Gulf of Aden from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. A coalition aircraft successfully engaged the UAS. There were no… pic.twitter.com/7N70V70TZ7— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 12, 2024