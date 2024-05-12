Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Uncrewed aerial system launched from Yemen's Houthi area, no injuries reported, CENTCOM says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 12, 2024 06:40

 An uncrewed aerial system was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden on Friday, with no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

CENTCOM later said it had destroyed three aerial systems launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea.



