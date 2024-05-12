Jerusalem Post
Trump says Biden's actions 'are worst betrayals of an American ally in country's history'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 12, 2024 10:20

Donald Trump condemned on Sunday US President Joe Biden's warning that he would stop US weapons shipments to Israel if the IDF launched a large-scale operation in Rafah.

“This week, he [Biden] announced that he will withhold shipping weapons to Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas terrorists in Gaza. It was shocking to hear him," Trump said.

"Even now, there are still American hostages being held by Hamas, and they’re saying October 7 never happened…and Biden is falling for it,” he added. 

“Crooked Joe’s actions are one of the worst betrayals of an American ally in the history of our country," Trump stated, adding, "I support Israel’s right to win its war on terror. Is that okay?… I don’t know, it's probably bad politically; I don’t care. You have to do the right thing."

"There would have been no war in Gaza with me in the White House,” he concluded.

