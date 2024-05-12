Jerusalem Post
Ambulance volunteers try to smuggle illegal Palestinian workers - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Border Police officers stopped a private ambulance Sunday morning in which ambulance volunteers had smuggled eight illegal Palestinian workers, according to Israeli media reports. 

In the video published of the incident, the driver could be seen claiming there had been a "serious accident" and that he was "saving lives."

IDF Brig.-Gen. wounded in combat in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 12:28 PM
Ukrainian shelling destroys apartment block in Russia's Belgorod
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 12:21 PM
Death toll from Afghanistan floods rises to 315, Taliban ministry says
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 11:53 AM
Eden Golan lands in Israel after coming in fifth at Eurovision
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 11:00 AM
New western Erez crossing opens for aid delivery - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 10:22 AM
Trump lashes out at Biden's warning of weapon aid delivery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 10:15 AM
Senior National Security Council official resigns - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 08:37 AM
Biden: 'There could have been a ceasefire as early as tomorrow'
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/12/2024 08:18 AM
Uncrewed aerial system launched from Yemen's Houthi area
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 05:42 AM
Rocket falls in Ashkelon area, three wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 01:38 AM
Launches from Lebanon land in open areas in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 12:34 AM
Greta Thunberg arrested at Eurovision pro-Palestinian protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 11:45 PM
Eden Golan triumphantly takes the stage as the song 'I Love It' plays
By HANNAH BROWN
05/11/2024 10:35 PM
Families of Gaza hostages block Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:16 PM
Pro-Israel vandals spray paint NYC home of Columbia protester
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2024 10:14 PM