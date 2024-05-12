Ambulance volunteers try to smuggle illegal Palestinian workers - report

Border Police officers stopped a private ambulance Sunday morning in which ambulance volunteers had smuggled eight illegal Palestinian workers, according to Israeli media reports.
In the video published of the incident, the driver could be seen claiming there had been a "serious accident" and that he was "saving lives."
תיעוד: הנהג טען שהוא "מציל חיים", שוטרי מג"ב פתחו את תא המטען וגילו כי הנהג, אזרח ישראלי שמתגורר בירושלים, הסתיר 8 שב"חים פלסטיניים@VeredPelman https://t.co/Htd4CpNuLE pic.twitter.com/Ak4pdWjlcn— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 12, 2024