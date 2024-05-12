Herzog and Levin to broaden scope of Independence Day pardons

Against the backdrop of the war against Hamas, President Isaac Herzog and Justice Minister Yariv Levin have decided to broaden the scope of Independence Day pardons and commutation of sentences.

It has long been a tradition for the presidents of Israel to issue pardons on Independence Day and for the Jewish New Year.

Such pardons have been issued largely in relation to the remorse expressed by prisoners and the level of their rehabilitation.

This year, due to the tragedies that have engulfed the nation, personal and family circumstances will also be taken into account.

The issue has been examined in depth by the president's legal advisors and experts from the Justice Ministry in consultation with professionals in relevant ministries and the defense establishment.

The decision to broaden the scope of pardons and thereby lighten the load of prisoners also derives from a desire to narrow social gaps and in recognition of the fact that all citizens in Israel, including those who have committed crimes, have been confronted with greater challenges than ever before.

Those who have contributed to Israel to be given priority

Priority will be given to anyone who has made a meaningful contribution to national defense and security. This includes prisoners who served as reservists in the current war and soldiers in the regular army and in other defense and security organizations who have served during the past seven months.

It also includes prisoners whose families have suffered bereavements in the war, and prisoners whose homes have been destroyed or severely damaged as a result of the war, and who have experienced severe economic distress.

Special consideration will also be given to victims of terror who have completed at least half of the period to which they were sentenced.

Prisoners who were given a short sentence will be eligible for pardons if they have already served a third of the time.

Prisoners who meet these criteria can come before the parole board sooner than initially scheduled.

Pardons and reduced sentences are not automatic but will be considered only after prisoners have applied for them, and each individual case will be judged on its merits.

Applications will be investigated by the pardons unit of the Justice Ministry

Having spoken to citizens from all walks of life, civilians and those in uniform, families of victims and those of hostages of the October 7 massacre, hostages who have returned, families of fallen soldiers, wounded soldiers, medical staff, and more – Herzog is well aware of the impact that the violent, inhuman Hamas attack has had on the nation, and is, therefore, prepared to make allowances, which he might otherwise choose to ignore.