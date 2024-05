The IDF and Shin Bet eliminated a terrorist from Hamas' Shati Battalion who was responsible for holding IDF Cpl. Noa Marciano hostage on Friday, the IDF said Sunday.

The terrorist was identified as Naeem Ghoul. Ghoul also launched rockets toward Israeli territory.

Marciano was murdered at Shifa Hospital after being kidnapped on October 7.