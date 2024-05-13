US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirms Rafah stance in call to Gallant

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday morning, where he affirmed the "ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security and the shared objective of the defeat of Hamas."

The pair discussed the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages.

Blinken repeated that the US opposed a major military ground operation in Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter.

Blinken went on to underscore the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza and urged Gallant to ensure assistance can move into Gaza and help address distribution challenges inside of Gaza as Israel pursues Hamas targets.