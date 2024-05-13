Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirms Rafah stance in call to Gallant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday morning, where he affirmed the "ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security and the shared objective of the defeat of Hamas."

The pair discussed the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages.  

Blinken repeated that the US opposed a major military ground operation in Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter.  

Blinken went on to underscore the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza and urged Gallant to ensure assistance can move into Gaza and help address distribution challenges inside of Gaza as Israel pursues Hamas targets.

IDF strikes eastern Rafah, Gaza, according to Palestinian reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:39 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion in northern Israel, sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 11:14 PM
Man, kids burnt Israeli flags in Haredi neighborhood on Remembrance Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 09:52 PM
Putin proposes sacking Defense Minister Shoigu, parliament says
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 09:25 PM
IDF says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 07:01 PM
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist who held IDF soldier hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 06:18 PM
Hezbollah says it launched 'new missiles' at northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 06:05 PM
Strong earthquake strikes near Mexico-Guatemala border
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 05:08 PM
Al Jazeera: Israel's justice minister reliance on us shows we're needed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 04:09 PM
Banning UK arms exports to Israel would strengthen Hamas, Cameron says
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 02:45 PM
Two launches from Rafah intercepted in Kerem Shalom area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 02:30 PM
Hundreds of Israelis run across Europe to commemorate Israel's fallen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 01:38 PM
IDF Brig.-Gen. wounded in combat in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 12:28 PM
Ukrainian shelling destroys apartment block in Russia's Belgorod
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 12:21 PM
Death toll from Afghanistan floods rises to 315, Taliban ministry says
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 11:53 AM