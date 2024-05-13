Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkish and Greek leaders set for talks to maintain positive momentum

By REUTERS

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Turkey on Monday for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at maintaining the positive momentum achieved in bilateral ties in recent months despite lingering problems between the neighbors.

Turkey and Greece, NATO allies and historic foes have long been at odds over issues including maritime boundaries, energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, flights over the Aegean Sea, and ethnically split Cyprus.

After years of tensions that brought the two to the brink of conflict, Ankara and Athens started taking high profile steps to improve their ties in recent years, notably last year after both leaders were re-elected.

A Turkish diplomatic source said Erdogan and Mitsotakis will discuss during Monday's visit issues from technology, tourism and economic ties to counter-terrorism and migration, adding a "Joint Business Council" would also be formed to bring together Turkish and Greek business people.

Erdogan visited Athens last December in what he described as a new era in ties, and the two countries signed the "Declaration of Athens," aimed at setting the base for a roadmap to rebooting long-strained ties.

Senior DFLP official Talal Abu Zarifa killed in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 07:14 AM
Defense of US soldier held in Russia's custody appeals detention
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 06:26 AM
Israel 'can rely only on ourselves,' says Ofir Akunis in New York
By MAARIV
05/13/2024 06:17 AM
IDF arrests wanted suspects in the West bank
By WALLA!
05/13/2024 05:31 AM
Blinken tells Gallant US doesn't support Rafah op in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:41 AM
IDF strikes eastern Rafah, Gaza, according to Palestinian reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:39 AM
Man, kids burnt Israeli flags in Haredi neighborhood on Remembrance Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 09:52 PM
Putin proposes sacking Defense Minister Shoigu, parliament says
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 09:25 PM
IDF says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 07:01 PM
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist who held IDF soldier hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 06:18 PM
Hezbollah says it launched 'new missiles' at northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 06:05 PM
Strong earthquake strikes near Mexico-Guatemala border
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 05:08 PM
Al Jazeera: Israel's justice minister reliance on us shows we're needed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 04:09 PM
Banning UK arms exports to Israel would strengthen Hamas, Cameron says
By REUTERS
05/12/2024 02:45 PM
Two launches from Rafah intercepted in Kerem Shalom area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2024 02:30 PM