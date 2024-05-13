Turkish and Greek leaders set for talks to maintain positive momentum

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Turkey on Monday for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at maintaining the positive momentum achieved in bilateral ties in recent months despite lingering problems between the neighbors.

Turkey and Greece, NATO allies and historic foes have long been at odds over issues including maritime boundaries, energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, flights over the Aegean Sea, and ethnically split Cyprus.

After years of tensions that brought the two to the brink of conflict, Ankara and Athens started taking high profile steps to improve their ties in recent years, notably last year after both leaders were re-elected.

A Turkish diplomatic source said Erdogan and Mitsotakis will discuss during Monday's visit issues from technology, tourism and economic ties to counter-terrorism and migration, adding a "Joint Business Council" would also be formed to bring together Turkish and Greek business people.

Erdogan visited Athens last December in what he described as a new era in ties, and the two countries signed the "Declaration of Athens," aimed at setting the base for a roadmap to rebooting long-strained ties.