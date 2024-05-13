Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: 'War could be over tomorrow, up to Hamas'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 13, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu placed the responsibility for the Israel-Hamas war's continuation on Hamas in an episode of Dan Senor's podcast "Call Me Back" on Sunday.

"This war could be over tomorrow if Hamas lays down its arms and surrenders [and] returns the hostages," Netanyahu said.

"It's up to them," he added.

Regarding reports that Netanyahu has considered exiling Hamas's leaders, the prime minister stated, "The idea of exile is there. We can always discuss it. But I think the most important thing is surrender."



