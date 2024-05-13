Jerusalem Post
Druze youth deserve plots of land, not just burial plots - community leader

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The head of the Druze community, Sheikh Muwaffak Tarīf, called on the government to work to advance a "covenant of equality" with the Druze community during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the military cemetery in Usfiya on Monday.

"From here, I turn to the state leaders - enough with the idle promises. Advance and fulfill the covenant of equality, do a real deed for the Druze soldiers and youth. They deserve to have plots of land - and not just burial plots," said Tarif. "Let there be equality in the economy every day of the year - and not just on Remembrance Day."

"Our sons merited to defend the country of all of us, and they did it with their heads held high - and paid the highest price of all," added Tarif. "Our sons today are required to defend the country and their home in the Carmel and the Galilee, here our ancestors were born and our best sons fell - and here we will continue to live together and work for a better country."

