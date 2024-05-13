Jerusalem Post
Police called to disband pro-Palestinian protesters in Dutch universities

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 13, 2024 16:59

Police moved in to end a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Amsterdam on Monday after protesters occupied university buildings in various Dutch cities to condemn Israel's war in Gaza, ANP news agency reported.

Pro-Palestinian protesters earlier on Monday occupied university buildings in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Groningen and Eindhoven.

In a post on social media site X, Amsterdam police said the university had filed a police report against the protesters for acts of vandalism.

Police are making sure no one can enter the university buildings and will ask protesters to leave the premises voluntarily, the post added.

