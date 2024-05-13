Jerusalem Post
Five IDF soldiers, contractor seriously wounded in southern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Five IDF soldiers and a civilian contractor were seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night and Monday, according to the IDF.

Two IDF soldiers from the Yahalom Unit and a civilian contractor conducting work for the Defense Ministry were seriously wounded in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday,

Another soldier from the Rotem Battalion was seriously wounded on Sunday night in northern Gaza, according to the IDF.

Additionally, two soldiers from the 51st Battalion were seriously wounded in an operational accident near the Gaza border in the Nir Am area on Saturday.

All the wounded individuals were transferred for further treatment at various hospitals.

High Court rejects IDF, state request to block October 7 investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 04:52 PM
Campus protests are underway in Holland
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 04:15 PM
Protesters vandalize aid trucks headed for Gaza through West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:53 PM
Egypt foreign minister discusses Rafah risks
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:46 PM
Ukraine aide says Russia's new government shows Moscow trying to scale u
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:36 PM
Druze youth deserve plots of land, not just burial plots - sheikh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:33 PM
Israel condemns Yemeni nobel prize winner's antisemitism
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:26 PM
US delegation to debate AI
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:23 PM
UN worker killed, others injured in two incidents in Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:21 PM
Brazilian floods caused many fatalities
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:21 PM
'You took my children': Audience member shouts at Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 02:16 PM
Israel's Gallant briefs Blinken on 'precise' Rafah operation
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 01:52 PM
Protest erupts at cemetery during Ben-Gvir's speech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 01:46 PM
Palestinian Authority refuses to administer Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 11:21 AM
Netanyahu: 'War could be over tomorrow, up to Hamas'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 11:16 AM