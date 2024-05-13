Five IDF soldiers, contractor seriously wounded in southern Gaza

Five IDF soldiers and a civilian contractor were seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night and Monday, according to the IDF.

Two IDF soldiers from the Yahalom Unit and a civilian contractor conducting work for the Defense Ministry were seriously wounded in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday,

Another soldier from the Rotem Battalion was seriously wounded on Sunday night in northern Gaza, according to the IDF.

Additionally, two soldiers from the 51st Battalion were seriously wounded in an operational accident near the Gaza border in the Nir Am area on Saturday.

All the wounded individuals were transferred for further treatment at various hospitals.