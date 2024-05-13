Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mediators to reconvene this week to advance hostage talks - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Egyptian and Qatari mediators working on trying to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will reconvene in Doha this week, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The mediators will work to try and narrow the gaps between Israel and Hamas after talks exploded last week.

Additionally, according to the report, Egypt was upset that Israel only gave it short notice before capturing the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing and has threatened to stop serving as a mediator in the ceasefire talks and even to suspend its peace treaty with Israel.

Egypt was also blocking all humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza from Egypt through the Kerem Shalom crossing, Egyptian officials told The Washington Post.

Turkey and Greece disagree on Hamas
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 06:27 PM
Five IDF soldiers, contractor seriously wounded in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 05:33 PM
High Court rejects IDF, state request to block October 7 investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 04:52 PM
Campus protests are underway in Holland
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 04:15 PM
Protesters vandalize aid trucks headed for Gaza through West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:53 PM
Egypt foreign minister discusses Rafah risks
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:46 PM
Ukraine aide says Russia's new government shows Moscow trying to scale u
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:36 PM
Druze youth deserve plots of land, not just burial plots - sheikh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:33 PM
Israel condemns Yemeni nobel prize winner's antisemitism
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:26 PM
US delegation to debate AI
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:23 PM
UN worker killed, others injured in two incidents in Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 03:21 PM
Brazilian floods caused many fatalities
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 03:21 PM
'You took my children': Audience member shouts at Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 02:16 PM
Israel's Gallant briefs Blinken on 'precise' Rafah operation
By REUTERS
05/13/2024 01:52 PM
Protest erupts at cemetery during Ben-Gvir's speech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 01:46 PM