Mediators to reconvene this week to advance hostage talks - report

Egyptian and Qatari mediators working on trying to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will reconvene in Doha this week, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The mediators will work to try and narrow the gaps between Israel and Hamas after talks exploded last week.

Additionally, according to the report, Egypt was upset that Israel only gave it short notice before capturing the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing and has threatened to stop serving as a mediator in the ceasefire talks and even to suspend its peace treaty with Israel.

Egypt was also blocking all humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza from Egypt through the Kerem Shalom crossing, Egyptian officials told The Washington Post.