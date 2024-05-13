Jerusalem Post
Matti Caspi claims Oct. 7 attack happened due to treason

By WALLA!

The musician Matti Caspi claimed that the October 7 attack occurred due to treason within the Israeli security system and not due to intelligence and security failure in a post on Facebook on Monday.

"Things that weigh on my heart," Caspi wrote. "Every time a senior Hamas member is assassinated, the media indicates that the assassination was done with the guidance of the Shin Bet and Mossad, who knew how to track the senior member and provide precise information."

"However, I do not believe that the Shin Bet and Mossad did not know how to track a giant bulldozer tractor moving slowly ... to break through the most sophisticated fence in the world."

