Ukraine says it destroyed all 18 drones that Russia launched

Ukraine's air defense systems destroyed all 18 attack drones that Russia launched overnight at Ukrainian territory, Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday.

The drones were downed over several regions, including the Kyiv region and the frontline regions, the air force said on its Telegram messaging channel.

The air force also said that Russia launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile. It was not clear what happened to the missile.

A power line and nearly two dozen houses were damaged in Ukraine's latest air attack on the city of Belgorod, with Russia's air forces destroying 25 missiles over the broader Belgorod region, Russian officials said on Tuesday.

"Several air targets were shot down on approach to the city," Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the southern Russian Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "There is one casualty - a woman has received a shrapnel wound to her spine."

He said that about 24 houses and a power line were damaged.

Russia's air defense systems destroyed 25 missiles launched by Ukraine from the RM-70 Vampire (MLRS) multiple launch rocket systems, the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.

