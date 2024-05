Israel Air Force fighter jets eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in a military structure in the area of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon late on Monday, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, over the course of Monday night, fighter jets attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in the areas of Khiam and Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

Israel Air Force fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, May 13, 2024.

This is a developing story.