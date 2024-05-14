Ukraine's military says situation in Vovchansk 'under control'

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday the situation in the town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was under control but it had to withdraw to new positions near the village of Lukyantsi due to heavy Russian air strikes.

It said in its daily readout on the battlefield situation that the number of Russian attacks in the northern part of the Kharkiv region decreased significantly.

This was after the TASS state news agency said on Tuesday that the western and northern parts of Vovchansk have fallen under the control of Russian forces.

Street fighting was ongoing in the town, TASS reported.

This is a developing story.