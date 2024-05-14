Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine's military says situation in Vovchansk 'under control'

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 14, 2024 11:21

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday the situation in the town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was under control but it had to withdraw to new positions near the village of Lukyantsi due to heavy Russian air strikes.

It said in its daily readout on the battlefield situation that the number of Russian attacks in the northern part of the Kharkiv region decreased significantly.

This was after the TASS state news agency said on Tuesday that the western and northern parts of Vovchansk have fallen under the control of Russian forces.

Street fighting was ongoing in the town, TASS reported.

This is a developing story.

Biden signs into law ban on Russian nuclear reactor fuel imports
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 10:29 AM
Russian President Putin to visit China, says Chinese state media
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 10:20 AM
Israeli tanks push into built-up areas in eastern Rafah, residents say
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 09:54 AM
Herzog, Halevi honor IDF at annual Independence Day ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 09:51 AM
Israeli fighter jets kill Hezbollah terrorist, strike Hezbollah targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 09:07 AM
US citizen detained in Russia for using obscene language
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 08:21 AM
Egypt considers downgrading diplomatic relations with Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 08:19 AM
Ukraine says it destroyed all 18 drones that Russia launched
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 07:34 AM
Iranian-backed group takes responsibility for UAVs launched at Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 07:29 AM
Google marks Israel's Independence Day with Israeli flag
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 06:28 AM
Freight train derails in Russia's Volgograd due to 'interference'
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 06:02 AM
US successfully intercepts two Houthi UAV and one missile over Red Sea
By WALLA!
05/14/2024 03:50 AM
IDF successfully intercepts UAV, no damage or wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 12:00 AM
Matti Caspi claims Oct. 7 attack happened due to treason
By WALLA!
05/13/2024 11:29 PM
Five IDF soldiers, contractor seriously wounded in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 05:33 PM