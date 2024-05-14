Arye Deri congratulates Israel's Sephardi chief rabbi for winning the Israel award

Chairman of Shas Rabbi Arye Deri congragulated Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef for winning the Israel Prize for his series of books, "Yalkut Yosef" (Yosef's backpack in Hebrew) on Tuesday.

Deri said, "With feelings of joy and pride, I congratulate the esteemed Rishon Lezion Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef," and then described the book series as, "A vast Torah project that has paved a clear halachic path for multitudes of Jews in Israel and around the world, in clear and pleasant language, according to the teachings of our master Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, may his memory be blessed. May God grant him to continue spreading his wellsprings far and wide, to fortify the religion securely and to bring the people of Israel closer with strength and tranquility."