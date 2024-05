At least two people were killed by an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting a car in southern Lebanon's Tyre, Lebanon's state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Two Lebanese security sources told Reuters that a field commander from Lebanon's Hezbollah was one of those killed. The identity of the field commander was later revealed to be Hussain Makhi, KAN News reported.

His bodyguard was also killed in the airstrike, according to KAN News.

This is a developing story.