Netanyahu says Israel to 'significantly increase' foreign workforce

By REUTERS

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday his cabinet had decided to ease regulations and "significantly increase" the foreign workers quota in Israel as the country faces a labor shortage amid the Gaza war.

Among the steps Israel will take is to allow entry of more than 300,000 foreign workers or up to 3.3% of the population. The statement said this was meant to cover shortages across the economy, including in construction, agriculture, and nursing.

"This is an important decision for businesses, for our economy, and also for our security," said Netanyahu.



