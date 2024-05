A Defense Ministry employee who was injured by an IED hit on Tuesday in Gaza has succumbed to his wounds, The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry named the fallen employee as 30-year-old Liron Yitzchak, who was operating in Gaza on behalf of a company assisting IDF soldiers in Gaza and was hit by rocket fire.

He was evacuated in critical condition with a head injury to Bellinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah but was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.