IDF forces destroy Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah launch site from which launches were carried out towards the Meron area earlier on Wednesday, according to the IDF.

In addition, fighter jets attacked a military structure associated with Hezbollah's elite Radwan wing in the Jebel Razlan region, alongside a Hezbollah military structure in the Blida region of southern Lebanon.

Several launches were sent by Hezbollah into the north of Israel. The IDF then identified and eliminated the sources of the shooting.

