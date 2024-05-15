US removes Cuba from list of countries not cooperating fully against terrorism

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday removed Cuba from a short list of countries the United States alleges are "not cooperating fully" in its fight against terrorism, a State Department official said.

"The department determined that the circumstances for Cuba’s certification as a 'not fully cooperating country' have changed from 2022 to 2023," the official said.

The official cited the resumption of law enforcement cooperation between Cuba and the US is one the reasons why the previous designation was "no longer appropriate."

The list, which the State Department is required by law to provide the US Congress, is not the same as the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, according to the department official.

North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela remain listed, the official said.