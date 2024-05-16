Jerusalem Post
Head of Jerusalem police district, Doron Turgeman resigns from Israel Police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The police commander of the Jerusalem district, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, informed the Commissioner of his request to retire from the police force after a long and successful career, Israel Police announced on Thursday.

According to the statement, Chief Turgeman, 53, married and father of five, has served in the security agencies for about 36 years. He joined the police 1992 as a detective in the Jerusalem District after serving in the Golani Brigade, with the exemplary decoration awarded to him for saving a life.

Among his prominent positions were operations officer in the Jerusalem district, commander of the Lod station, commander of the Netanya station, commander of the David area, and commander of the Kedem area, holding the position of commander of the Jerusalem district from 2021.

 
 
  
