breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthis will target any ship heading to Israel, not only in Red Sea, group says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 16, 2024 18:08

Any ship from any company heading to Israeli ports will be targeted by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis in any area their capabilities could reach, not only limited to the Red Sea region, the group's leaded Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.

The group has threatened to extend their attacks on ships heading to Israeli ports to the Mediterranean Sea, in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

Al-Houthi urged China, Russia, Asian and European countries to not transport goods to Israeli ports.

Houthis have previously said their main targets are Israel, and its allies the United States and Britain.

"Everyone must stop transporting to the occupied Palestinian ports... It is in the interest of all companies to stop transporting to the Israeli enemy towards the Mediterranean Sea or in any direction," al-Houthi said.



