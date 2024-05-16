Jerusalem Post
Five-year-old Israeli girl killed in vehicle accident in Thailand

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

During a family vacation to Thailand a five-year-old Israeli girl was killed in a vehicle accident in the vacation hot spot of Phuket, according to Israeli media on Thursday.

According to the reports, the girl's family rented an ATV while visiting Thailand. An accident occurred while they were travelling, leading to the girl to be thrown from the vehicle and become fatally injured. 

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after and pronounced her dead.

Israeli authorities are in contact with the family and arrangements are being made to return her body to Israel. Thai authorities are currently investigating the accident.

