Korea's Deputy Ambassador to the UN Sangjin Kim chokes up while speaking about Hersh Goldberg-Polin

South Korea's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Sangjin Kim choked up while reading the words of Rachel Goldberg-Polin to her son Hersh, who is currently being held hostage by Hamas.

וואו. השגריר סנג׳ין קים, סגן ראש המשלחתשל קוריאה באו״ם, השתנק בדבריו כשדיבר על הוידאו ששחרר חמאס של הירש גולדברג פולין והדברים שאמרה אמו רייצ׳ל. הוא לא הצליח לסיים לדבר והחזיר את רשות הדיבור לשגרירת ארה״ב לינדה תומאס גרינפילד pic.twitter.com/TLP13UBQnI — יונה לייבזון yuna leibzon (@YunaLeibzon) May 16, 2024

In the video published on Thursday, Ambassador Kim can be seen beginning to read Rachel's words before choking up and being unable to continue, passing the floor back to US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Kim can faintly be heard saying, "I'm sorry I can't," before returning his time.