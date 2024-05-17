Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Korea's Deputy Ambassador to the UN Sangjin Kim chokes up while speaking about Hersh Goldberg-Polin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

South Korea's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Sangjin Kim choked up while reading the words of Rachel Goldberg-Polin to her son Hersh, who is currently being held hostage by Hamas.

In the video published on Thursday, Ambassador Kim can be seen beginning to read Rachel's words before choking up and being unable to continue, passing the floor back to US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Kim can faintly be heard saying, "I'm sorry I can't," before returning his time.



Related Tags
United Nations Headline
At least five Russian drones strike Kharkiv, regional governor says
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 12:10 AM
Five-year-old Israeli girl killed in vehicle accident in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 11:43 PM
US State Dept approves potential sale of Army equipment to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 11:19 PM
Israel accuses South Africa of making false claims at ICJ genocide case
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 11:15 PM
IDF announces name of fallen solider
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 09:25 PM
South Africa asks World Court to order Israel's withdrawal from Gaza
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 06:31 PM
Rocket falls in open area following sirens in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 06:03 PM
UN in Iraq expresses concern over rise of terrorism related executions
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 05:36 PM
Floating pier for humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip completed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 05:11 PM
Yemen's Houthis will target any ship heading to Israel in the world
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 05:10 PM
Israel's chief rabbinate instructs to not go Mount Meron on Lag Ba’omer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 04:17 PM
Man dies after being rescued from Haifa building fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 04:12 PM
Palestinian president calls on Arab countries for financial support
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 03:31 PM
Jordan king says groups smuggling drugs, arms should be confronted
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 03:22 PM
Combat equipment explodes on military grounds near 'Black Arrow' Memoria
By MAARIV
05/16/2024 01:18 PM