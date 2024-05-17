Jerusalem Post
Settlers injure three IDF soldiers who responded to reports of violence in the West Bank

By MAARIV

On Thursday evening, Israeli media reported that dozens of Israeli settlers attacked and injured an Israeli driver and set fire to his truck in the area of the Kochav Hashahar intersection in the West Bank.

Upon receiving the report, the IDF arrived at the scene and worked to separate the Israeli citizens from the driver and provide the driver with medical treatment.

Dozens of Israeli citizens reacted violently towards the troops. As a result, two IDF officers and another soldier were slightly injured and treated on the spot.

IDF soldiers are deployed in the sector and work to maintain the safety of the residents, law and order.

The IDF condemned any display of violence against soldiers and security forces and said it would "work to bring justice."



