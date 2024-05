Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke at the UN Security Council's discussion on the situation of the Gaza hostages on Friday.

Erdan, in his address to the Security Council, said "Until today, you have done nothing for the release of the hostages! How can you call for a ceasefire before doing everything possible to bring the hostages home?"

"If the council really wants the war to end, it should put the issue of freeing the hostages at the top of the agenda," Erdan stated.