The War Cabinet will meet on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. for a discussion ahead of the visit to Israel by the National Security Adviser of the United States, Jake Sullivan, according to Israeli media.
War Cabinet to meet Saturday night for discussion in preparation for Sullivan's visit
