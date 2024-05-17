Jerusalem Post
IDF accidentally drop ordinance on Israeli town near Gaza, munition did not explode

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

During a Friday morning strike on Rafah, an Israeli fighter jet accidentally dropped an ordinance on the Israeli town of Yated, which did not explode, according to an IDF statement on Friday afternoon.

"The ordinance did not explode. This is an unusual event, the circumstances of which will be examined in depth," the IDF said in a statement.

Air Force engineering teams arrived at the scene and began an in-depth investigation of the incident, according to the IDF.

The IDF said, "The investigation will be presented to the commander of the Air Force. "The fallen ordinance is now being collected by IDF forces and will be evacuated later. The public is asked to stay away from the area until the end of the security forces' activities."

