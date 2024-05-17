Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF announces: Paratrooper Sgt. Ben Avishay fell in combat in the north of the Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 17, 2024 19:29

Sergeant Ben Avishay, 20 years old, from Nahariya, a soldier in the communications company of the paratrooper brigade, was killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to an IDF statement on Friday.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 07:46 PM
Gunmen kill three foreign tourists in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 07:40 PM
IDF accidentally drop unexploded ordinance on Israeli town near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 04:57 PM
War Cabinet to meet for a discussion before for Sullivan's visit
By ANNA BARSKY
05/17/2024 04:27 PM
Britain delivers aid to Gaza via floating pier for first time
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 04:16 PM
Two wounded after Hezbollah sends rocket barrage to Israel's north
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:19 PM
UK is a de facto participant in Ukraine war, says Russian ambassador
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:12 PM
Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:06 PM
Zelensky signs law allowing some convicts to serve in Ukraine's army
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:04 PM
Israel asks World Court to reject South Africa's withdrawal from Gaza re
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 11:38 AM
Israel tells World Court South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 11:31 AM
Brother of 2022 terror attacker arrested for online terror incitement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 08:58 AM
Israel's UN ambassador tells UNSC that hostages should be prioritized
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/17/2024 03:47 AM
Pentagon chief told Israel civilians must be protected before Rafah op.
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 02:39 AM
Settlers injure three IDF soldiers who responded to reports of violence
By MAARIV
05/17/2024 02:20 AM