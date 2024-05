The IDF eliminated a senior commander of the Islamic Group (Jamaa Islamiya) terrorist group in Lebanon, according to a statement on Friday.

IDF strikes killed Shurahbil Ali Alsayed in the area of Majdal Anjar in southern Lebanon.

IDF strike eliminating senior Islamic Group Commander Shurahbil Ali Alsayed, May 17, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Shurahbil directed many terror attacks against Israel from Lebanon in cooperation with Hamas' wing in Lebanon and Hezbollah.