Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Roughly 1400 buildings, structures destroyed in Rafah since beginning of May - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Some 1400 buildings have been destroyed in Rafah since May 4, ABC Go reported on Saturday morning. 

The figure of 1400 damaged buildings was based on an analysis of data by the radar-enabled Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite operated by the European Space Agency.

From May 4 to May 8, the researchers estimated that 895 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed.

Since October 5 of last year, the researchers have inferred that 18,176 of the 48,678 buildings in Rafah have sustained some degree of damage.

Panama-flagged oil tanker reportedly attacked southwest of Yemen's Mocha
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 09:29 AM
Vessel in Red Sea sustains slight damage after being struck, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 03:04 AM
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 12:28 AM
Senior Islamic Group commander killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 10:16 PM
Iraq's Kurdish Council announces arrest of top aide of former ISIS head
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:32 PM
Hamas says it rejects any military presence on Palestinian land, Gaza
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:27 PM
Russian media reports blast at St Petersburg military academy
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:17 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 07:46 PM
Gunmen kill three foreign tourists in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 07:40 PM
Sgt. Ben Avishay fell in combat in the north of the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 07:27 PM
IDF accidentally drop unexploded ordinance on Israeli town near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 04:57 PM
War Cabinet to meet for a discussion before for Sullivan's visit
By ANNA BARSKY
05/17/2024 04:27 PM
Britain delivers aid to Gaza via floating pier for first time
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 04:16 PM
Two wounded after Hezbollah sends rocket barrage to Israel's north
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:19 PM
UK is a de facto participant in Ukraine war, says Russian ambassador
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:12 PM