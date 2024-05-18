Roughly 1400 buildings, structures destroyed in Rafah since beginning of May - report

Some 1400 buildings have been destroyed in Rafah since May 4, ABC Go reported on Saturday morning.

The figure of 1400 damaged buildings was based on an analysis of data by the radar-enabled Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite operated by the European Space Agency.

From May 4 to May 8, the researchers estimated that 895 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed.

Since October 5 of last year, the researchers have inferred that 18,176 of the 48,678 buildings in Rafah have sustained some degree of damage.