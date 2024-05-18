IDF Arabic spokesperson stresses Hamas is preventing aid, humanitarian efforts

The IDF Arabic Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stressed on Saturday morning that Hamas was preventing aid from reaching Palestinian civilians and manufacturing a humanitarian crisis.

“Hamas is trying to prevent Israel from alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza because their suffering is strategic for its leaders,” Adraee posted on X. “Hamas intensifies its attacks against Israeli civilians, while Israel intensifies its humanitarian efforts for the people of Gaza. We will continue to increase the amount of aid entering Gaza as we work to return our abductees to their homes and defeat Hamas."

Hamas is trying to prevent Israel from alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza because their suffering is strategic for its leaders. Hamas intensifies its attacks against Israeli civilians, while Israel intensifies its humanitarian efforts for the people of Gaza. We will continue to intensify the amounts of aid entering Gaza as we work to restore… pic.twitter.com/4dFhvHP7pu - Avichay Adraee (@AvichaiAdraee) May 18, 2024

Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories later confirmed on X that Israel was maintaining efforts to ensure aid reached Palestinians.