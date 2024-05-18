Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Arabic spokesperson stresses Hamas is preventing aid, humanitarian efforts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 18, 2024 12:35

The IDF Arabic Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stressed on Saturday morning that Hamas was preventing aid from reaching Palestinian civilians and manufacturing a humanitarian crisis. 

“Hamas is trying to prevent Israel from alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza because their suffering is strategic for its leaders,” Adraee posted on X. “Hamas intensifies its attacks against Israeli civilians, while Israel intensifies its humanitarian efforts for the people of Gaza. We will continue to increase the amount of aid entering Gaza as we work to return our abductees to their homes and defeat Hamas."

Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories later confirmed on X that Israel was maintaining efforts to ensure aid reached Palestinians. 

UAV strikes motorcycle rider in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 10:14 AM
Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 09:42 AM
IDF destroys Gaza's infrastructure while fighting Hamas in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 09:11 AM
Vessel in Red Sea sustains slight damage after being struck, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 03:04 AM
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 12:28 AM
Senior Islamic Group commander killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 10:16 PM
Iraq's Kurdish Council announces arrest of top aide of former ISIS head
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:32 PM
Hamas says it rejects any military presence on Palestinian land, Gaza
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:27 PM
Russian media reports blast at St Petersburg military academy
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:17 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 07:46 PM
Gunmen kill three foreign tourists in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 07:40 PM
Sgt. Ben Avishay fell in combat in the north of the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 07:27 PM
IDF accidentally drop unexploded ordinance on Israeli town near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 04:57 PM
War Cabinet to meet for a discussion before for Sullivan's visit
By ANNA BARSKY
05/17/2024 04:27 PM
Britain delivers aid to Gaza via floating pier for first time
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 04:16 PM