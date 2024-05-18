Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hadash MK Ofer Cassif calls on Israeli youth to dodge the draft

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hadash MK Ofer Cassif has called for Israeli youth to refuse military service in the face of the operations in Gaza in a post on X on Saturday.

In the post, Cassif called the war in Gaza a war crime and called for the Israeli youth not to sacrifice themselves in vain for the "gang of messianic and/or cynical criminals."

Russian court seizes 94 mln euros of Commerzbank assets
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 05:21 PM
23 people missing after setting off in boat to Italy from Tunisia
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 04:18 PM
Former MK Yael Dayan passes away at the age of 85
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 03:41 PM
IDF carried out strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 01:54 PM
Austria to unblock funds for UN Palestinian relief organization
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 01:41 PM
Hamas is preventing Israel from alleviating Palestinian suffering - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 12:24 PM
UAV strikes motorcycle rider in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 10:14 AM
Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 09:42 AM
IDF destroys Gaza's infrastructure while fighting Hamas in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 09:11 AM
Vessel in Red Sea sustains slight damage after being struck, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 03:04 AM
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 12:28 AM
Senior Islamic Group commander killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 10:16 PM
Iraq's Kurdish Council announces arrest of top aide of former ISIS head
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:32 PM
Hamas says it rejects any military presence on Palestinian land, Gaza
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:27 PM
Russian media reports blast at St Petersburg military academy
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:17 PM