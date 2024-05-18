Hadash MK Ofer Cassif calls on Israeli youth to dodge the draft

Hadash MK Ofer Cassif has called for Israeli youth to refuse military service in the face of the operations in Gaza in a post on X on Saturday.

The murderous attack on Gaza is not only a war crime against the Palestinian people, it is also a horrific sacrifice of the Israeli hostages and soldiers who are sent to their death by a gang of messianic and/or cynical criminals in vain.Refuse to be criminals! Refuse to be used… pic.twitter.com/JDlk0g8Cfz — Ofer Cassif עופר כסיף عوفر كسيف (@ofercass) May 18, 2024

In the post, Cassif called the war in Gaza a war crime and called for the Israeli youth not to sacrifice themselves in vain for the "gang of messianic and/or cynical criminals."