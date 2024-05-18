Explosive drone crashes near Yiftah in Israel's North, none wounded

An explosive drone landed near Kibbutz Yiftah in Israel's North following a heavy sequence of sirens, the IDF announced on Saturday.

In the announcement, the IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, the incidents concluded and no injuries or damages were reported. Additionally, an explosive drone fell in the area of Yiftach earlier today. No injuries were reported.

Following the additional sirens that sounded in northern Israel, numerous launches were identified, some of which fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and military compounds in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Odaisseh, Aitaroun, and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon."