Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Explosive drone crashes near Yiftah in Israel's North, none wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 18, 2024 19:31

An explosive drone landed near Kibbutz Yiftah in Israel's North following a heavy sequence of sirens, the IDF announced on Saturday.

In the announcement, the IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, the incidents concluded and no injuries or damages were reported. Additionally, an explosive drone fell in the area of Yiftach earlier today. No injuries were reported.

Following the additional sirens that sounded in northern Israel, numerous launches were identified, some of which fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and military compounds in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Odaisseh, Aitaroun, and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon."



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
one killed in civil unrest in Libya
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 07:41 PM
Houthi launched anti-ship ballistic missile hits Greek owned oil tanker
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 06:34 PM
Hadash MK Ofer Cassif calls on Israeli youth to dodge the draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 05:47 PM
Russian court seizes 94 mln euros of Commerzbank assets
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 05:21 PM
23 people missing after setting off in boat to Italy from Tunisia
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 04:18 PM
Former MK Yael Dayan passes away at the age of 85
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 03:41 PM
IDF carried out strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 01:54 PM
Austria to unblock funds for UN Palestinian relief organization
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 01:41 PM
Hamas is preventing Israel from alleviating Palestinian suffering - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 12:24 PM
UAV strikes motorcycle rider in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 10:14 AM
Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 09:42 AM
IDF destroys Gaza's infrastructure while fighting Hamas in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2024 09:11 AM
Vessel in Red Sea sustains slight damage after being struck, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 03:04 AM
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation
By REUTERS
05/18/2024 12:28 AM
Senior Islamic Group commander killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 10:16 PM