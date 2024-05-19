Jerusalem Post
Police arrest three protesters blocking entrance to Jerusalem with ballot box

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 19, 2024 11:10

In a call for a new round of elections to take place immediately, protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem with a giant ballot box Sunday morning.

Changing Direction Israel, the organization leading the protest, is calling for the date of elections to be announced.

"Are we ready to see the same government on October 7, 2024," the organization asked on X, formerly Twitter. "The government that has abandoned us all has to go, and it depends on us!"

Three of the protesters were later arrested, and all protesters were evacuated th the sidewalk. The road was then opened for traffic.  



