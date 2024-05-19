Police arrest three protesters blocking entrance to Jerusalem with ballot box

In a call for a new round of elections to take place immediately, protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem with a giant ballot box Sunday morning.

אנו חוסמים כעת את הכניסה לירושלים בקריאה להקדמת תאריך הבחירות באמצעות קלפי ענק אליו מחוברות מפגינות קואליציית ההפקרות חוזרת מנופש והקדמת תאריך הבחירות לא בסדר היום שלהם. האם אנחנו מוכנים לראות את אותה הממשלה ב-7.10.24?הממשלה שמפקירה את כולנו צריכה ללכת, וזה תלוי רק בנו! pic.twitter.com/14R9E4wCU7 — משנים כיוון ↩️ (@change_dir_il) May 19, 2024

Changing Direction Israel, the organization leading the protest, is calling for the date of elections to be announced.

"Are we ready to see the same government on October 7, 2024," the organization asked on X, formerly Twitter. "The government that has abandoned us all has to go, and it depends on us!"

Three of the protesters were later arrested, and all protesters were evacuated th the sidewalk. The road was then opened for traffic.