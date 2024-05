Soldiers from Unit 636 and the 7th Brigade eliminated terrorist cells, located rocket launchers, uncovered a site for manufacturing weapons, and discovered numerous weapons in Jabaliya, the IDF announced Sunday afternoon.

The discovered weapons included explosives, anti-tank missiles, Kalashnikov rifles, drones with bombs, and grenades.

The military added that combat forces are continuing to engage in intense fighting with terrorists in the area of Jabalya.