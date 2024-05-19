Jerusalem Post
Following boat collision on Danube in Hungary, two dead and five are missing

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 19, 2024 19:08

Two people were killed, and five others are missing after a small motor boat collided with a cruise ship on the Danube River north of Budapest late on Saturday, Hungarian police said on Sunday.

Disaster response units, including 95 personnel, 25 vessels, and drones, were still searching for the five missing people along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube downstream from the site, police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Budapest police, Soma Csecsi, said eight adults were aboard the small motor boat at the time of the collision.

The accident was reported on Saturday night after a man was found with a bleeding head wound near the main road by the river near Veroce, 55 km (34 miles) north of Budapest.

"Police talked to the man, and from his initial communication, they drew the conclusion that he was probably the victim of some kind of boat accident," Csecsi said.

