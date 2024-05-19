Additional sexual assault complaint filed against Rabbi Thau

An additional sexual assault complaint was filed against Rabbi Zvi Thau, the head of Yeshiva Har Hamor and the spiritual leader of the Noam Party, Walla reported on Sunday.

The complaint is expected to be transferred to the prosecutor's office in the coming days. According to the report, the is subject to the statute of limitations, which will make it difficult for police to use the complaint.

In November 2022, Israel Police opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations filed against Thau by several women.