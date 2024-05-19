Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Additional sexual assault complaint filed against Rabbi Thau

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An additional sexual assault complaint was filed against Rabbi Zvi Thau, the head of Yeshiva Har Hamor and the spiritual leader of the Noam Party, Walla reported on Sunday.

The complaint is expected to be transferred to the prosecutor's office in the coming days. According to the report, the is subject to the statute of limitations, which will make it difficult for police to use the complaint.

In November 2022, Israel Police opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations filed against Thau by several women.

Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan that killed three Spaniards
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 09:51 PM
Israelis torch Palestinian cars after attacking suspected aid trucks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 09:36 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says deeply saddened by Iran accident
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 09:23 PM
Shots fired near Israeli vehicle in northern West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 07:56 PM
Boat collision on Danube in Hungary, two dead and five are missing
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 07:07 PM
Iran's state TV carries prayers for Raisi after helicopter incident
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 06:33 PM
IDF announces name of soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 06:12 PM
Russian attacks in Kharkiv region kill another five
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 03:14 PM
IDF confirms elimination of senior Hamas operative Azmi Abu Daqqa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 02:42 PM
Israeli forces eliminate terrorists and destroy launchers in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 02:10 PM
Jordan demands investigation of 'war crimes' in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 01:45 PM
Hezbollah claims responsibility for anti-tank missiles fired at Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 12:23 PM
Attempted stabbing attack near Abu Dis, forces neutralize terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 11:36 AM
Protesters block the entrance to Jerusalem calling for elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 10:26 AM
Bezalel Smotrich to make statement following Benny Gantz's ultimatum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 10:23 AM