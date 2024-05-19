Jerusalem Post
Israelis torch Palestinian vehicles after attacking trucks in West Bank - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israelis torched Palestinian vehicles in the town of Yatma near Nablus on Sunday evening, shortly after attacking Palestinian trucks nearby that they thought were carrying aid to Gaza, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

The IDF told Army Radio that no aid trucks were scheduled to drive through the area at the time. Rioters have targeted several trucks in the past week, thinking they were carrying aid for Israel, although it later turned out that they were not doing so.

Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan that killed three Spaniards
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 09:51 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says deeply saddened by Iran accident
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 09:23 PM
Additional sexual assault complaint filed against Rabbi Thau
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 08:38 PM
Shots fired near Israeli vehicle in northern West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 07:56 PM
Boat collision on Danube in Hungary, two dead and five are missing
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 07:07 PM
Iran's state TV carries prayers for Raisi after helicopter incident
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 06:33 PM
IDF announces name of soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 06:12 PM
Russian attacks in Kharkiv region kill another five
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 03:14 PM
IDF confirms elimination of senior Hamas operative Azmi Abu Daqqa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 02:42 PM
Israeli forces eliminate terrorists and destroy launchers in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 02:10 PM
Jordan demands investigation of 'war crimes' in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 01:45 PM
Hezbollah claims responsibility for anti-tank missiles fired at Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 12:23 PM
Attempted stabbing attack near Abu Dis, forces neutralize terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 11:36 AM
Protesters block the entrance to Jerusalem calling for elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 10:26 AM
Bezalel Smotrich to make statement following Benny Gantz's ultimatum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 10:23 AM