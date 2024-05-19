Israelis torch Palestinian vehicles after attacking trucks in West Bank - report

Israelis torched Palestinian vehicles in the town of Yatma near Nablus on Sunday evening, shortly after attacking Palestinian trucks nearby that they thought were carrying aid to Gaza, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

פעילי ימין חסמו משאית פלסטינית סמוך לצומת תפוח ופרקו ציוד שהיה עליה בטענה שמדובר במשאית סיוע עם ציוד הומניטרי לעזה. צה"ל: "לא תואמה העברת משאית סיוע בזמן הזה ובכביש הזה לרצועה"@hod_barel pic.twitter.com/s32qRgx1iT — גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 19, 2024

The IDF told Army Radio that no aid trucks were scheduled to drive through the area at the time. Rioters have targeted several trucks in the past week, thinking they were carrying aid for Israel, although it later turned out that they were not doing so.