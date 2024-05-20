Jerusalem Post
Authorities raid Tel Aviv municipality, 13 arrested for corruption, money-laundering

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Authorities raided the Tel Aviv Municipality and arrested 13 individuals suspected of serious offenses on Monday morning, Israeli media reported.

The arrests followed a joint investigation by the National Economic Crimes Unit in Lahav 433 along with the Tax Authority.

Those arrested include sanitation department employees, who were arrested on suspicion of severe offenses of public corruption, money laundering, and issuing illegal tax invoices worth hundreds of millions of shekels.

The suspects allegedly committed these offenses in cooperation with crime families from both the Jewish and Arab Israeli sectors.



